Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) (LON:FDSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) (LON:FDSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3,875.00. Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) shares last traded at $3,865.00, with a volume of 5,102 shares traded.

Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) Company Profile (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

