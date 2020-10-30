Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.21

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $18.59. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 7,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.21.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

In other Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) news, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 36,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.36, for a total transaction of C$638,188.32. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$26,143.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,585.25. Insiders have sold 46,417 shares of company stock valued at $809,507 in the last three months.

About Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

