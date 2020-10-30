Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.07. Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 214,073 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -108.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67.
In other Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) news, insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,928. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,385 shares of company stock valued at $295,659 over the last 90 days.
Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
