Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.07. Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 214,073 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -108.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) news, insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,928. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,385 shares of company stock valued at $295,659 over the last 90 days.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

