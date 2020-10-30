Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

