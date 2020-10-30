Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TheDirectory.com Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
TheDirectory.com Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Vedanta Resources plc Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Vedanta Resources plc Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Fidessa group plc Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Fidessa group plc Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Leon’s Furniture Limited Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.21
Leon’s Furniture Limited Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.21
Fiera Capital Co. Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67
Fiera Capital Co. Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67
Diamcor Mining Inc. Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09
Diamcor Mining Inc. Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report