Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.50. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 32,725 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $162.09 million and a PE ratio of -13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.