RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.70

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.70 and traded as high as $51.90. RPS Group shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 131,033 shares.

RPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.70.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

