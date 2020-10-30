LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.59

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $6.35. LRAD shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 113,671 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LRAD stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

