Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.29. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 163,622 shares.

POU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $305.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

