Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $9.57. Torstar shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 10,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Torstar from C$0.50 to C$0.63 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $763.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

