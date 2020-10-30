Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$476.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE:AQN opened at C$20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.84. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.84 and a 1-year high of C$22.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$4,698,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,935,166.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

