Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,093,000 after acquiring an additional 661,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 165,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,662,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

