ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.23. ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 339,290 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

