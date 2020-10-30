Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $5.20. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 187,737 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $384.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$41,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,914.01.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

