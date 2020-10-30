UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.83

Oct 30th, 2020

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.83 and traded as high as $67.60. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 1,005,595 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $875.80 million and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

