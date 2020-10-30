JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.49

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.49 and traded as high as $26.00. JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 378,462 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $28.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

