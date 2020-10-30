IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $5.39. IKONICS shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 110,455 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

