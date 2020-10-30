British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $734.00. British Empire Trust shares last traded at $733.00, with a volume of 60,257 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.93 million and a PE ratio of 20.82.

About British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for British Empire Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Empire Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.