Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $402.22

Shares of Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $402.22 and traded as high as $410.00. Robert Walters shares last traded at $402.00, with a volume of 1,885,958 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective (down previously from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $282.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.22.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 3.90 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Walters PLC will post 4883.0002174 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

