Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Boosted by Analyst

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

PJT Partners stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

