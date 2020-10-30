PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

