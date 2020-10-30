Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

PFG stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

