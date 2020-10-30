Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Grows By 70.5%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TPCS opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.67. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

