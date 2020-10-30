VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Update

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:VVCIF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. VIVO Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of VIVO Cannabis in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

