MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in October

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.2 days.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.