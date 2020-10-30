X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in October

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get X Financial alerts:

XYF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. X Financial has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.