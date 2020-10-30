Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.