Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 44.4% in October

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares during the period.

Shares of CCD stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

