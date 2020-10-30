Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,700 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the September 30th total of 577,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,967.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Azimut alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Friday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.