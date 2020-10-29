Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.32.

Etsy stock opened at $139.64 on Thursday. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

