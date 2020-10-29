Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

