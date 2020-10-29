Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.01.

MSFT stock opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

