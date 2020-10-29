Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases 6,202 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.68 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.01.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.