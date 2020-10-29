Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $41.94 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

