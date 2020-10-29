Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is D. B. Root & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

D. B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.01.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

