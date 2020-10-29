Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 103.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,688,000 after buying an additional 633,838 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,325,187,000 after buying an additional 954,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.01.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average of $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

