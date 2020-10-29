Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,803,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,457,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

