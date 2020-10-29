Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 768.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,235 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,554,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,857. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

