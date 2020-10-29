Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

