Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 20,629 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

