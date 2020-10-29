Confluence Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $138.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

