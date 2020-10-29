Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 46,600 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

