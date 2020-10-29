Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,878.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,584.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

