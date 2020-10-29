Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

