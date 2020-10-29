Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) (LON:BMY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $210.00, but opened at $236.00. Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) shares last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 492,645 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $158.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.14.

In other Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L) news, insider Nigel Newton sold 38,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £76,394 ($99,809.25). In the last three months, insiders sold 66,222 shares of company stock worth $13,495,728.

About Bloomsbury Publishing plc (BMY.L)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

