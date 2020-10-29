Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.44. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 2,104,305 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that Quadrise Fuels International Plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

