Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $115.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

