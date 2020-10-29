Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

