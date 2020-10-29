Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

