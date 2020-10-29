MAI Capital Management Has $436,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $271,418,000 after acquiring an additional 377,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

