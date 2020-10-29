Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $59,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.38. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

